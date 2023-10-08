Thomas Partey returns from injury to feature in Arsenal's slim victory over Manchester City

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey made his return from injury for Arsenal when they secured victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, October 8.



Partey returned to training last week following his recovery from an injury that sidelined him for few months.



The Black Stars midfielder had been sidelined due to a groin injury he suffered just before last month's international break. His absence was keenly felt as Arsenal navigated through several key fixtures, including a notable 3-1 victory over Manchester United.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder returned to action, helping the Gunners to secure a narrow victory over the defending champions on home turf.



Partey was introduced in the 75th minute and played a huge role to help his side snatch maximum points.



Gabriel Martinelli’s strike was enough for the host to secure all points against Manchester City.



Partey has been named in the Black Stars squad for the international friendlies against Mexico and USA next week and is expected to lead the team in Andre Ayew’s absence.





