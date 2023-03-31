Thomas Partey resumes training after injury scare

Sports News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey returned to training after sitting out of Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Launda on Monday.



The 30-year-old missed the game due to concerns with injury according to the Black Stars technical team.



Partey played and captained the Black Stars in the 1-0 win against the Black Antelopes of Angola in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



He was sidelined following injury concerns in training and was left out of the squad as a precaution.



The former Atletico Madrid star was spotted in training on Thursday and is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Leeds United.



His return is a good news for the Gunners, who are chasing their first Premier League title since 2003.



Arsenal are five points clear at the summit of the league log.



Partey has been outstanding this season for Arsenal, featuring 30 times across all competitions and scoring three goals in the ongoing campaign.