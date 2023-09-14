Thomas Partey resume Arsenal training in October

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to resume full training at Arsenal in October.



The Ghana international suffered a groin last month just before the international break.



Partey was forced to miss the Gunners’ dramatic 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.



The 29-year-old was also left out of Ghana’s squad for their games against Central African Republic (CAR) and Liberia.



Despite his absence, the Black Stars have secured a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year following a 2-1 win over CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium.



In the international friendly, Ghana recorded a 3-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium to maintain Chris Hughton's fine start.



However, Partey is hopeful that he could be back playing in October, but his progress will be monitored closely and Arsenal will not rush his return.



When fit, Partey will return to Ghana's squad for the international friendlies against the USA and Mexico next month.