Thomas Partey rated 4/10 in Arsenal's disappointing draw with West Ham

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dropping two points from being 2-0 up when you're in a tight title race once is careless, but doing it twice in the space of seven days is downright reckless, and Arsenal will be wondering just how they lift themselves now after being held by West Ham.



As they did at Liverpool last time out, the Gunners came out of the traps quickly, and were two goals up inside 10 minutes after close-range finishes from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.



Costly errors from Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, however, led to West Ham winning a penalty, and once Said Benrahma converted from 12 yards, the momentum turned.



Arsenal did spurn the chance to go 3-1 up when Bukayo Saka fired wide from the penalty spot early in the second half, and just moments later they were pegged back when Jarrod Bowen volleyed in from the edge of the box.



The result leaves Arsenal four points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, but Pep Guardiola's side now know that winning the remainder of their matches will assure them of a fifth league title in six seasons.



GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the London Stadium...



Goalkeeper & Defence

Aaron Ramsdale (6/10):



Maybe should have done better with the second goal, which he got a hand to, but distributed well as usual.



Ben White (7/10):



Excellent assist for the opener and was a real threat in the first half. Forced to sit back much more after the break.



Rob Holding (5/10):



Struggled with the pace and power of Antonio. Doesn't look up to the level required for a title race.



Gabriel Magalhaes (4/10):



Panicked into diving in to give away the penalty and lost track of Bowen as the ball dropped over his head for the equaliser.



Kieran Tierney (6/10):



Solid as he stepped in for the injured Zinchenko. Better defensively than going forward.



Midfield

Thomas Partey (4/10):



Cruised through the first half hour before lapse in possession led to West Ham's penalty. Lost all confidence from there, and rightfully replaced midway through the second half.



Granit Xhaka (6/10):



Nothing spectacular but tried to get Arsenal on the front foot whenever he picked up possession.



Martin Odegaard (8/10):



Played a key role in the opener and composed finish for Arsenal's second. Led from the front with great movement and some neat touches to create chances.



Attack

Bukayo Saka (4/10):



Missed penalty a massive moment in the title race. Very quiet and decision making was poor at times.



Gabriel Jesus (8/10):



Tap-in to open the scoring and elusive throughout the first half. Faded a little after the break before being replaced by Trossard.



Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):



Superb cross for Odegaard's goal but Arsenal struggled to get him in the game much on the left.



Subs & Manager

Leandro Trossard (6/10):



Struggled to make much of an impact after replacing Jesus.



Jorginho (6/10):



Couldn't bring the control required after coming on for Partey.



Fabio Vieira (N/A):



Couldn't do much in the closing stages.



Reiss Nelson (N/A):



Unable to repeat his heroics from Bournemouth a few weeks ago.



Eddie Nketiah (N/A):



Brought on at the start of stoppage time.



Mikel Arteta (5/10):



Questions will be asked of his team's mentality after throwing away another two-goal lead. Change of shape after substitutions hurt his team rather than helped it.