Thomas Partey rated 3/10 in Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: goal.com

Arsenal crumbled to a miserable 4-1 defeat at Manchester City to leave their Premier League title hopes all but over.



The game was billed as a championship decider, but it failed to live up to the hype - with Mikel Arteta's side having little answer to the brilliance of City.



It was one way traffic from the start and only a series of fine stops by Aaron Ramsdale saw the Gunners escape an absolute mauling.



But the Arsenal keeper was still beaten four times, twice by the exceptional Kevin De Bruyne, once by a John Stones header and finally by a late Erling Haaland strike as Pep Guardiola's side moved to within two points of leaders Arsenal, with two games in hand.



Goalkeeper & Defence Aaron Ramsdale (8/10):



Should perhaps have done better with the first goal, but made several excellent stops to keep the score down.



Ben White (6/10):



Probably Arsenal's best defender on the night, made one great block to deny Haaland.



Rob Holding (3/10):



Given a torrid time by Haaland all night before City eased off. Nice finish to pull a goal back, though.



Gabriel Magalhaes (4/10):



Looked a bag of nerves all night.



Oleksandr Zinchenko (3/10):



Anonymous, never got into the game.



Midfield Thomas Partey (3/10):



Couldn't get to grips with De Bruyne at all. Really poor night.



Granit Xhaka (4/10):



Never got into game.



Martin Odegaard (3/10):



Dreadful error for the third goal. City kept him so quiet.



Attack Bukayo Saka (3/10):



Akanji barley gave him a kick.



Gabriel Jesus (3/10):



Didn't get a chance all night.



Gabriel Martinelli (3/10):



No impact. Frustrating night.



