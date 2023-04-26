Thomas Partey rallies Arsenal teammates ahead of crucial Manchester City game

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is hopeful of a victory over Manchester City in the crucial Premier League game on Wednesday, April 26 2023, at the Etihad Stadium.



Manchester City will host the Gunners at home on Wednesday in an outstanding game of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.



In a game that could decide the winner of the 2022/2023 Premier League title, Thomas Partey believes that Arsenal can beat Manchester City despite the odds being against them.



"I think everything depends on us – we have to go [to City] with the mentality to play football and plays we know. And, at the end, we have to try and win."



"We have to approach it as a game in that we do everything that we did from the beginning of the season and I am sure we can win if we do that.



"It's normal that we feel frustrated after Friday as we could have done better. We worked so hard during the week for the game."



"We cannot put our heads down because now is not the time to drop heads. We have to keep on fighting, we have to keep on pushing and in the end, we will get better results," Thomas Partey said as quoted by footballghana.



With two outstanding games, Manchester City are trailing Arsenal by 5 points on the Premier League table.



JE/KPE



