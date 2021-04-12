You are here: HomeSports2021 04 12Article 1230088

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey provides second Premier League assist as Arsenal thump Sheffield United

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was in devastating form as Arsenal returned to winning ways with a thumping victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Partey served French forward Alexander Lacazette with a sumptuous assist to crown a majestic display at the Bramall Lane. The Gunner won 3-0 as Partey provided his second assist in the English top-flight.

The former Atletico Madrid star responded to recent criticism by bossing the midfield on Sunday, helping his side to a routine win.

The 27-year-old has been nominated for the club's man of the match following his performance in the game.

Alexander Lacazette opened the scoring in the first half before profiting from a Partey assist to make in three for the Gunners, his brace was sandwiched by a Gabriel Martinelli strike.

The French attacker was later replaced by English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah, with Ethan Ampadu also featuring for Sheffield United.

