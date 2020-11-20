Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Thomas Partey out of Arsenal’s match against Leeds United

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal will be without Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey when they take on Leeds United at the Elland Road on Sunday.



The 27-year-old has been ruled out of the game against Marcelo Bielsa’s in-form team.



During Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa two weeks ago, Partey picked up a thigh injury that saw him sit out the second half of the game.



Consequently, Partey was ruled out of Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



It was expected that Partey will be passed fit for Sunday’s game but the club has now confirmed that the Ghanaian midfielder will not make the squad.



Partey’s absence further worsens the situation for Arsenal who will also miss Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny who is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.



Thomas Partey’s start to life at Arsenal has been great with two Man of the Match awards bagged so far.



Partey stood out in Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Manchester United earlier this month.



In his absence, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta could fall on Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka or Joe Willock.



Arsenal will be hoping to return to winning ways after their 3:0 defeat to Villa before the international break.

