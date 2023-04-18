You are here: HomeSports2023 04 18Article 1751183

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey, other Arsenal players roasted for not 'showing love' young girl

Arsenal players are currently being criticized on social and mainstream media spaces for not showing love to a young mascot while signing an autograph on her jersey.

The little girl who was wearing Arsenal's away black jersey held the home jersey of the Gunners with the help of an official for the players and manager Mikel Arteta to sign before entering the dressing room.

However, in a video that was posted on Arsenal's social media pages to show how the team connects with the fanbase, were seen not to be making efforts at exchanging pleasantries with the girl who had her eyes fixed on them.

UK-based sports journalist, Laura Woods also called the team out on Talk Sports, stating that the players should have at least "say hi" to the little girl before entering the dressing room.

Some Arsenal fans in their attempt to defend their club have also started showing videos of the players and how they interact with the mascots.

