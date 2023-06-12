Thomas Partey not in Black Stars camp yet as Dede Ayew, Jordan, others report on first day

Sports News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Deputy Black Stars skipper and Arsenal star Thomas Teye Partey is the only player among the 24-man squad named by coach Chris Hughton who has yet to report at the Black Stars camp as they begin preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.



All players invited have duly reported to the team’s camp at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, June 12, with the exception of Partey, who is expected to arrive on Tuesday, June 13, after a wonderful campaign with the Gunners, according to 3Sports’ Owuraku Ampofo.



The former Tema Youth player played an integral role for Mikel Arteta’s side in the just-ended 2022–23 English Premier League. He made a total of 39 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals.



The team led by skipper Andre Ayew will open their first training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium later on Monday, June 11, and will continue for the next four days before they jet off to Madagascar.



The match will take place on Sunday, June 18, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital city.



The Black Stars lead Group E with eight points, having won two and drawn two.



LSN/KPE