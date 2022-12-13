Thomas Partey named in Arsenal lineup to face AC Milan in a friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been named in Arsenal's lineup to face AC Milan in a friendly in the United Arab Emirates.



Arsenal are participating in the Dubai Cup to prepare themselves for the resumption of the English Premier League after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Partey, who suffered a group-stage exit at the World Cup with Ghana, joined his teammates on December 8, 2022, and is set to play in the friendly today.



Arsenal take on AC Milan in their second game of the mini-tournament at Al Maktoum Stadium at 14:00 GMT.



The Gunners beat Everton in their opener and will wrap up the competition on December 17 in a tie against Juventus.



Arsenal led the English Premier League table with fine form, recording just one defeat in 14 games.



The North London side will be hoping to continue their run when the League resumes on December 26, 2022.





