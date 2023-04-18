Thomas Partey missing from FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been snubbed in the nominations for the FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season.



Despite being a vital player for Arsenal and contributing to their success in the Premier League, Partey was not included in the list of potential midfielders.



The 29-year-old has been a key player for Arsenal this season, featuring in 26 Premier League games, starting in 24 of them and scoring three goals. His contributions have helped Arsenal to lead the table with 74 points, four points ahead of Manchester City, in their pursuit of the title.



However, the FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations have seen the likes of Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, and Palhinha of Fulham named among the potential midfielders to make the team.



Despite the snub, Partey's exceptional performances this season have not gone unnoticed by fans and pundits alike, who have praised his performances.



See the full list of nominees below:



Goalkeepers



Nick Pope - Newcastle United



Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal



Alisson - Liverpool



Bernd Leno - Fulham



Kepa - Chelsea



Defenders



Gabriel - Arsenal



William Saliba - Arsenal



Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United



Sven Botman - Newcastle United



Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal



Thiago Silva - Chelsea



Lisandro Martínez - Manchester United



Ben Mee - Brentford



Luke Shaw - Manchester United



Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur



Rúben Dias - Manchester City



Midfielders



Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal



Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City



Casemiro - Manchester United



Rodri - Manchester City



Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United



Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion



Palhinha - Fulham



James Maddison - Leicester City



Solly March - Brighton & Hove Albion



Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion



Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur



Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur



Attackers



Erling Haaland - Manchester City



Bukayo Saka - Arsenal



Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur



Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal



Jack Grealish - Manchester City



Marcus Rashford - Manchester United



Mohamed Salah - Liverpool



Miguel Almirón - Newcastle United



Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa



Kai Havertz - Chelsea



Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City



Darwin Núñez - Liverpool