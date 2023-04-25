Thomas Partey misses out on SkySports' Man City-Arsenal combined XI

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey missed out on SkySports Manchester City-Arsenal combined eleven.



Man City's defensive midfielder, Rodri got the nod ahead of the Ghanaian who has been very instrumental in the Gunner's quest for the league title.



Arsenal are yet to lose a game that Partey has lasted 90 minutes on the field. Although he has been brilliant all season, his performance in the last three games has been nothing to write home about.



Manchester City dominated the combined eleven with 8 players while Arsenal only picked three spots.



Arsenal trio, Zinchenko, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka were the only picks by the UK outlet.



The two sides will go head-to-head on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in a battle for the top spot on the Premier League table.



Second-placed Manchester City host the league leaders at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.



City, who have two games in hand trail Arsenal by 5 points. The Citizens won the reverse fixture 3-1 and will be aiming to complete the double.





Arsenal & Man City combined XI as voted for by Sky Sports Instagram followers...(excluding injured/unavailable players) ????



Agree or disagree? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QdxcuKNF92 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2023

