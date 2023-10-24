Thomas Partey misses Arsenal’s game against Sevilla with muscle injury – Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey will miss Arsenal's much-anticipated UEFA Champions League clash against Sevilla on Tuesday, October 24.



Arsenal will be hoping to pick a crucial away victory, having lost 2-1 to Lens in their last away trip to France on Wednesday, October 3.



Partey missed out on the trip as he is reported to have developed a muscle injury, hours before the team departed London for Seville, Spain.



The former Atletico Madrid man was an unused substitute when the Gunners fought back to draw 2-2 with Chelsea in the London derby on Saturday, October, 21.



However, days before, Thomas Partey captained the Black Stars of Ghana in their two international friendlies against Mexico and the USA, where they lost 2-0 and 4-0 respectively.



Partey’s injury issues has raised a lot of concerns as Arsenal turn to struggle when the Ghanaian midfielder fails to play a part in games for Coach Mikel Arteta’s side.



Thomas Partey and his girlfriend, Janine Mackson are expected to welcome their new baby in the coming weeks after the duo revealed the gender for their baby on Monday, October 23 via a video tweet.



