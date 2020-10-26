Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey makes first English Premier League start for Arsenal

Thomas Partey

New Arsenal poster Thomas Partey made his first English Premier League start on Sunday against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.



The 27-year-old summer transfer deadline day recruits impressed on his full debut in midweek as Arsenal edged Austrian side Rapid Vienna 2-1 on the road in the Europa League.



He was voted the club's Man of the Match.



Manager Mikel Arteta has retained him in the starting XI for the showdown against the Tigers.



Partey played his first match for the club last week when he came off the bench in the 1-0 loss at Manchester City.



Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang paid glowing tribute to the Ghana international who has settled in quickly at the club.



"Thomas has been great since joining the club," Aubameyang told the official matchday programme



"He has integrated so well in the squad.



"He is kind, calm and smiley. On the pitch, we have seen already seen what he will bring us in matches.



"He is so strong physically but yet so good on the ball as well. We didn’t really have a profile like this in our squad before. In terms of ball progression, beating the press, going forward, he will be very important for us.''

