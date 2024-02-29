Thomas Partey looking sharp in Arsenal training ahead of Sheffield Utd clash

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Ghana international Thomas Partey is close to playing his first match for Arsenal in 2024.



The highly-rated midfielder has not played football since October 2023, when he injured himself on international duty with the Black Stars.



Upon returning to Arsenal, Thomas Partey has been cleared to return to action on multiple occasions.



Unfortunately, a recurring problem has seen him being sidelined for the past four months.



While injured, Thomas Partey missed over 20 matches.



Thankfully, the midfielder has made good progress and is now training with his Arsenal teammates daily.



On Wednesday, February 28, Thomas Partey looked sharp in training as his movement impressed his teammates and the technical team.



He is expected to be assessed before Arsenal take on Sheffield United in the English Premier League.



The match will be played on Monday, March 4, 2024.