Thomas Partey likely to play for Arsenal on Saturday after missing Ghana's game against Angola

Thomas Partey is likely to feature for Arsenal against Leeds United on Saturday, April 1, 2023 after missing Ghana’s game against Angola due to injury.



The midfielder sat out the entire duration of Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.



Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton said after the game that the midfielder suffered a minor injury in the first leg of Ghana’s fixture with Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.



“Thomas [Partey] has some small injury issues and we felt it was too big of a risk to start him,” the Ghana boss said.



However, a report by the standard.co.uk indicates that Partey is confident of featuring in Arsenal’s match against Leeds United.



According to the report, Partey will undergo a late fitness test to prove his availability for the game against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium.



Thomas Partey has been a key member of Arsenal’s run for the Premier League title with the Gunners ten games away from being league champions for the first time since the 2003/2004 season.



The midfielder has missed a number of games this season, notable among which was the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in February.



