Thomas Partey likely to feature in Arsenal's game against Leicester

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said Thomas Partey is yet to engage in full training since his muscular injury.



Partey has missed Arsenal's last three games, where the Gunners have won one, drew one, and won one.



Arteta said Partey's availability for their matchday depends on his ability to partake in training on Friday, February 24, 2023.



"Thomas hasn’t trained much but looks like he could be available. Let’s see how he trains today."



Arsenal continues their chase for EPL glory with a trip to Leicester City on Sunday, February 26, 2023.



The North London side leads the Premier League table with 54 points after 24 games and have not lost a game with Thomas Partey on the field.





EE/KPE