Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey likely to extend contract at Atlético Madrid

Thomas Teye Partey

English side Arsenal has stumbled on their attempt to sign Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from Atlético Madrid this summer.



Partey has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium all summer following his distinctive performance for Atlético Madrid last season.



The 27-year-old has a £45million release clause attached to his contract but the Gunners are yet to meet that figure.



According to a report on Sky Italia, Mikel Arteta’s men are unwilling to pay that amount.



In addition to paying £45 million to sign the midfielder, Arsenal will also have to stump up over £200,000-a-week in wages.



It is likely that the Ghana international will pen a new contract at Atlético Madrid ahead of the forthcoming season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.