Thomas Partey joins Arsenal teammates to support Game4Ukraine campaign

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey has joined the Game4Ukraine campaign set up by Arsenal teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko which will be climaxed with a charity game at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday, August 5, 2023.



The much-anticipated game aimed at raising funds for there-construction of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky School in Chernihiv Oblast will be graced by ex-footballers and sports personalities in teams captained by Ukrainian legend Andriy Shevchenko and another team by Ukrainian international and Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Partey was seen together with teammate, Bukayo Saka throwing their support for Zinchenko



Partey is expected to start for Arsenal in Wednesday’s Emirates Cup final against French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco at the Emirates Stadium.



Notable ex-footballers and sports personalities who will take part in the charity games include; Michael Essien, Luca Toni, Ricardo Carvalho, Jermain Defoe, Samul Eto, and Claudio Makelele.



Others are Gianfranco Zola, William Gallas, Danny Drinkwater, Joe Cole, Christian Panucci, Julio Cesar, and James Arthur among others.





#Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey showing support for teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko and the #game4ukraine ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/BuXhsOBmJS — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) August 2, 2023

