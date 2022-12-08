Thomas Partey joins Arsenal camp after Black Stars' World Cup exit

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey have joined his Arsenal teammates in Dubai after Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Arsenal is currently training in Dubai in preparation for the start of the English Premier League.



Following his arrival, Thomas Partey attended Arsenal's friendly against Lyon at Al-Maktoum Stadium.



Despite reporting early, Partey is unlikely to play in the team's upcoming friendlies against AC Milan and Juventus.



The 29-year-old played full throttle in three World Cup games for the Black Stars, who only won one.



They finished last in their group and thus did not advance to the knockout stage.





Thomas Partey watches Arsenal's friendly against Lyon from the stands











????????Thomas Partey est présent en tribunes à Dubai ! #AFC pic.twitter.com/ihvPkmVo81 — Arsenal French Club (@FrenchAFC) December 8, 2022

EE/KPE