Thomas Partey jams to Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' song

Sports News of Sunday, 23 August 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana and Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has joined in the craze for Afro-Dancehall artist Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' song.
Partey who is a big fan of the Afro-dancehall artiste has once again shown love to the singer in a video on social media.
Partey who grew up at Ashaiman, where Stonebwoy lives, took to his Twitter handle to post a video of him singing along.
The 27-year-old had a good season with Atletico Madrid and has been linked to a host of clubs in Europe, notably Arsenal who are keen in signing the midfielder.
Partey missed Atletico Madrid's Champions League quarter-final to RB Leipzig due to injury.
The Black Stars midfielder is currently on break hoping to be fully fit and ready ahead of the new season.
?????...Pray ,Pray ,Pray... e go better????@Thomaspartey22 × @GodwinPartey ????????@stonebwoyb #Putuuuchallenge pic.twitter.com/swOameW8zu— Samuel Zigah (@Delazig) August 22, 2020
