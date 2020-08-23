Sports News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey jams to Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' song

Atletico Madrid star, Thomas Partey and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Ghana and Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has joined in the craze for Afro-Dancehall artist Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' song.



Partey who is a big fan of the Afro-dancehall artiste has once again shown love to the singer in a video on social media.



Partey who grew up at Ashaiman, where Stonebwoy lives, took to his Twitter handle to post a video of him singing along.



The 27-year-old had a good season with Atletico Madrid and has been linked to a host of clubs in Europe, notably Arsenal who are keen in signing the midfielder.



Partey missed Atletico Madrid's Champions League quarter-final to RB Leipzig due to injury.



The Black Stars midfielder is currently on break hoping to be fully fit and ready ahead of the new season.





