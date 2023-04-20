Thomas Partey is my idol - Black Meteors midfielder reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors midfielder, Dominic Nsobila has disclosed that he idolises Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey.



The Accra Lions skipper is hopeful of improving his game to the standard of Partey.



He pointed out Partey's style of controlling the tempo of games and his passing are the major attribute would want to incorporate.



“I definitely look up to Thomas Partey, I would like to be like me one day. How he controls the game and how he passes is good, so I really look up to him” he said.



Dominic Nsobila is one of the highly-rated midfielders in the Ghana Premier League. He has played for the Black Galaxies and the Black Meteors.



He helped the Meteors secure a spot at the upcoming 2023 U-23 African Youth Championship when they beat Algeria over two legs.



He is currently being groomed and is tipped to be a valuable asset to the nation at the senior level.



