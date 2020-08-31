Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey is gaining a lot of interest across Europe

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars and Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey is gaining huge interests from several European clubs with a host of them queuing up for his signature.



Partey has been linked with Arsenal on several occassions as some media outlets are reporting that he has already agreed personal terms with the London based club.



It has also been mentioned that in France, PSG is looking at the possibility of signing him.



Arsenal has already made a player plus cash bid for him which was rejected.



Atletico Madrid has been adamant on his 50 million euro release clause.



In Italy, two clubs are interested namely Juventus and Inter Milan. For Juventus, they are looking to engage in swap deals for him while Inter Milan is hoping to get him for a cut price deal of 40 million euros.



In Spain, his club Atletico Madrid is desperate to keep him at the Wonder Metropolitano.



Partey has a contract with the club until 2023 and it will be interesting to see where he goes next.

