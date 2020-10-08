Thomas Partey included in Arsenal’s Europa League squad

Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Thomas Partey will feature for Arsenal in the Europa League after being included in the squad.
The Black Stars midfielder is part of the 25-man squad registered with UEFA for the group stages expected to start later this month.
Arteta trusts that the 27-year-old can make a major contribution to their trophy bid.
Partey has experience of winning the tournament in 2018 with Atletico Madrid. He played a key role in the Madrid club's triumph.
The Black Stars deputy captain completed his transfer to the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on Monday.
He signed a long-term contract after the Gunners paid his 50 million euros release clause.
The 27-year-old has become the club's third highest-paid player.
