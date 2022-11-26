Thomas Partey hosts his parents in Qatar after a visit

Sports News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey hosted his parents in Qatar after they paid him a visit.



In a photo that surfaced online, Partey was pictured with his parents, Jacob Partey and Petty at a restaurant in Qatar.



According to reports, Jacob and Petty are in Qatar to support their son at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Partey featured 90 minutes for Ghana in their defeat to Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



The Arsenal man took part in the team's recovery section on Friday and is expected to train with the team later today ahead of Ghana's second game against South Korea on Monday.



Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.



The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.



Ghana, after losing to Portugal, need to beat South Korea and Uruguay to qualify from the group.







