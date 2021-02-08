Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey hopes ‘amazing’ Odegaard will help Arsenal achieve targets

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has described as amazing the arrival of Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard at the club.



Odegaard joined Arsenal on a six-month loan in January to bolster the Gunners’ attacking options. He is however yet to start a game with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta opting to ease him slowly into the team.



Partey in an interview highlighted the qualities of Odegaard and what he offers the team. The Ghana international clashed with Odegaard in the Spanish La Liga. He is hopeful that the new teammate will help Arsenal achieve their targets for the season.



“It’s difficult when you play against him. I remember playing against him, he’s so intelligent, he is always quick on the ball, he doesn’t give you a chance to win the ball," he told Stadium Astro.



"It’s amazing to have him here. I hope he has a great season and he’s able to help us achieve what we want to achieve.”



Odegaard made his debut in the goalless draw against Manchester United last week in a seven-minute cameo off the bench. He also played 25 minutes in Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa over the weekend.



Partey picked up a knock in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa with further tests expected to be conducted today. He is however expected to be passed fit for their game against Leeds United coming Saturday.



Arsenal are without a win in their last three Premier League matches, drawing one and losing two.



