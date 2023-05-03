Thomas Partey helps Arsenal to beat Chelsea 3-1

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey helped Arsenal on Tuesday night to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the English Premier League.



The highly-rated midfielder was a second-half substitute for his team today in a Week 34 encounter of the league campaign.



Following a good performance from Thomas Partey and his teammates, the side took the lead in the 18th minute through Captain Martin Odegaard.



Later in the 31st minute, the player equalised again to double the lead for the Gunners in the London derby.



Before recess, Arsenal made things difficult for Chelsea by scoring a third goal.



This time around, it was Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus who found the back of the net.



Although Chelsea would score in the second half thanks to an effort from Noni Madueke in the 65th minute, the team succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



With his appearance today, Thomas Partey has now featured in 28 matches for Arsenal.



He has scored three goals this season.