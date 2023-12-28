Thomas Partey has not joined first-team training – Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Sports News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed Thomas Partey is yet to join first-team training.



The Ghana international was reported to have joined first-team training having recovered from a muscle injury that has kept him out for the last two months.



Despite the reports of Partey being seen on grass training, Arteta speaking ahead of their Premier League home game against West Ham said Partey has not trained with the first team with Tomiyasu and will not be available for the game.



'We're not going to have those two (Partey and Tomiyasu), then we have the suspension of Kai [Havertz], so I think we're gonna have five out, but we have lots of other players willing to play.'



Addressing whether Partey and Tomiyasu will return before international duty, Arteta said: 'There is a chance. We'll have to see. They haven't trained yet but hopefully they can evolve in the right way.'



Thomas Partey has made five appearances for the Gunners and last featured in their home win against Manchester City.



Meanwhile, the Ghana international is likely to make a return against Liverpool on January 7 in the FA Cup game.