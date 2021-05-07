Thomas Partey has failed to make impact at Arsenal- Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Scotland and Liverpool star, Steve Nicol has passed his verdict on the performance of Thomas Partey following his big-money move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal.



Thomas Partey joined the Gunners on a £45m transfer fee last summer from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid after the London-based club triggered his release clause to secure his services.



The Black Stars midfielder was expected to make a major impact in his first season at the club, but his season has been hampered by injuries.



However, according to Nicol, he thought Partey would be a brilliant addition for the Gunners but claims he has failed to make a substantial impact at the club since his arrival.



He added the deputy Ghana captain has not looked much different to other average Arsenal midfielders he has seen over the last few years.



“Thomas Partey I thought would be fantastic."



“For the last two or three seasons, we have spoken about how in the middle of the park there was no guts, no drive, no real players and then they go buy him."



“And you think, ‘I like that, this looks good, but you know what, he looks like an Arsenal player now, a bang average Arsenal player from the last two or three seasons."



“Even he hasn’t had an influence.” He told ESPN FC.