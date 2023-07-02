Thomas Partey hands in transfer request to leave Arsenal - Report

Sports News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey has reportedly informed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of his desire to depart the club, as disclosed by footballtransfers.com.



The Ghana midfielder midfielder has expressed his reluctance to play a secondary role in the upcoming season and has requested assistance from the Premier League side in securing a transfer to another club.



While Partey's departure is not Arteta's preferred outcome, the Arsenal manager has reluctantly agreed to facilitate the transfer under the condition that a reasonable price is achieved for the player's services.



Initial discussions have taken place with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Juventus, but as of now, no concrete offers have materialized.



Consequently, Arsenal is now intensifying negotiations with Southampton regarding a potential move for Romeo Lavia.



Furthermore, Arsenal will hold further discussions with Thomas Partey to clarify his future aspirations and ascertain the best course of action for all parties involved.



he has been with Arsenal since 2020 and was key for them last season.