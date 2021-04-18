Thomas Partey features in Arsenal home draw with Fulham

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey featured in Arsenal's home draw with Fulham on Sunday.



Partey continued his fine form in Europe for the Gunners when they hosted Scott Parker's side at the Emirates Stadium.



Josh Maja's penalty looked set to condemn us to a shock defeat.



However, goalkeeper Mat Ryan came forward to flick on a 97th-minute corner and Nketiah scored from close range after Dani Ceballos' shot was parried.



Partey was introduced in the second half of the game.



The defeat leave Arsenal at the 9th position with 46 points.