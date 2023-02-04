Thomas Partey features as Arsenal lose 1-0 to Everton

Sports News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Premier League leaders, Arsenal tasted their first defeat this season with Thomas Partey in action as they lost by 1-0 to Everton at the Goodison Park.



The Gunners had not lost a match with the Ghanaian player in action since the start of the season. The goal came a minute after Partey got substituted in the match.



However, they suffered their second defeat in the season under Everton’s new manager Sean Dyche.



James Tarkowski’s 60th-minute header was what made the difference for the Toffees to earn the three maximum points over the title contenders.



Tarkowski jumped high to power home a header from Dwight McNeil's corner to set the Goodison Park into a joyous scene.



Arsenal were outplayed for the majority part of the game and failed to play according to their rhythm.



Leandro Trossard forced a brave save from Jordan Pickford in an attempt to get an equalizer in the match.



Partey who was making a return from injury played 59 minutes of action before he was substituted for January new signing Jorginho to come on.



The Gunners had not lost a game in the Premier League since October 2022 after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in Partey’s absence.



Arsenal’s lead at the top may cut to two points if Manchester City beat Tottenham on Sunday.



