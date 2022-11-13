Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Wolves

Sports News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 2-0 away win at Wolves in the English Premier League on Saturday.



Partey, who was booked put up an impressive display for the Gunners as they moved five points clear at the top of the league table at Molineux.



The 29-year-old has made 11 league appearances for Arsenal this season and scored two goals in the process.



After a goalless first half, Odegaard turned home Fabio Vieira’s low cross from close range in the 54th minute 10 and then drilled in the rebound after Jose Sa had kept out Gabriel Martinelli’s low effort 15 minutes from time.



The result means Mikel Arteta's side will be top on Christmas Day for the first time since 2007.



Partey made three tackles while making one clearance although he lost possession 13 times.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder was included in Ghana's provisional 55-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is expected to be named in the final squad which will be announced on Monday, November 14.



Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.