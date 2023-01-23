Thomas Partey extends unbeaten run in EPL after Manchester United win

Sports News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has stretched his unbeaten run in the English Premier League after Gunner's narrow win over Manchester United on Sunday, January 22, 2023.



Partey, following the 3-2 win, has extended his unbeaten streak to 16 games—14 wins and 2 draws. Arsenal have yet to lose a game in which he has appeared.



The Ghanaian was pivotal in the victory at the Emirates Stadium, restoring their 5-point lead at the top of the table.



Thomas Partey played full throttle in the game, ending with a FotMob rating of 7.8.



Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead inside the 17th minute with a sumptuous strike from outside the box. However, Eddie Nketiah pulled parity for the Gunners shortly after with a thumping header as the first half ended all square.



Arsenal had a strong start to the second half as Boukayo Saka gave the home side a deserving lead with an outrageous strike from outside the box. But Manchester United found their way back into the game again after Lisandro Martinez equalised with a header from a corner rebound.



While the game seemed to have settled into a stalemate, Nketiah connected Martin Odergaard's miscued shot inside the area to give Arsenal the win at the death.



Arsenal continue their fine form, leading the table with 50 points after 19 with a game in hand.







EE/FNOQ