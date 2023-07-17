Thomas Partey excluded from Arsenal's squad for USA pre-season tour due to injury

Sports News of Monday, 17 July 2023
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international Thomas Partey will remain in England for a week to continue his recovery as Arsenal travel to the USA for pre-season.
Partey has been training with the Gunners weeks ago after reporting for preseason following a short break in Ghana. He was involved in Arsenal’s 3-3 stalemate against German outfit Nurnberg last week.
But the Black Stars midfielder has been left out of Arsenal’s travelling squad to the USA due to an injury.
The former Atletico Madrid star is expected to join his teammates in the USA next week together with Emile Smith Rowe.
The Premier League giants have decided to left the pair behind to recover fully before they join their teammates in the North American country.
Arsenal will face MLS All-Stars team at Audi Field, Washington D.C on Wednesday, July 19.
The Gunners are expected to play Manchester United in the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 22 in New Jersey before the wrap up their tour with a game against Barcelona on Wednesday, July 26 at SoFi Stadium.
US Tour 2023 – travelling squad:
1 Aaron Ramsdale
2 William Saliba
3 Kieran Tierney
4 Ben White
6 Gabriel Magalhaes
7 Bukayo Saka
8 Martin Odegaard
9 Gabriel Jesus
11 Gabriel Martinelli
12 Jurrien Timber
13 Alex Runarsson
14 Eddie Nketiah
15 Jakub Kiwior
16 Rob Holding
18 Takehiro Tomiyasu
19 Leandro Trossard
20 Jorginho
21 Fabio Vieira
25 Mohamed Elneny
26 Folarin Balogun
27 Marquinhos
29 Kai Havertz
31 Karl Hein
32 Auston Trusty
35 Oleksandr Zinchenko
41 Declan Rice
45 Amario Cozier-Duberry