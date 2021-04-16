Thomas Partey excels in midfield to help Arsenal advance to Europa League semis

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was in good form on Thursday night as his Arsenal side got a 4-0 win over Slavia Prague to book a place in the semi-finals in the UEFA Europa League.



The Gunners after drawing 1-1 against the Czech opponent last week had to get things right on Thursday or suffer elimination.



Ahead of kick-off, manager Mikel Arteta opted for a strong starting eleven and handed Thomas Partey a big role in the middle of the Park.



Executing his role exceptionally, the highly-rated midfield enforcer provided the needed push for the team from the English Premier League to cruise to a resounding win.



On the night at the Sinobo Stadium, a brace from Alexandre Lacazette plus goals from Nicholas Pepe and Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the win.



As a result, the team progresses to the semi-finals of the competition with a 5-1 aggregate win.