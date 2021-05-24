Thomas Partey excel for Arsenal in 2-0 win against Brighton

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey put in an outstanding performance on Sunday afternoon to push Arsenal to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the English Premier League.



The Londoners on Sunday hosted the final game of the 2020/2021 league season at the Emirates Stadium hoping to record a win to finish their campaign on a high.



In a game that kicked off at 15:00GMT, Thomas Partey started and lasted the entire duration of the contest.



The former Atletico Madrid star flourished in his midfield role as he transitioned play to the delight of his teammates from defense to attack.



Helping the defense of Arsenal to shut out the attack of Brighton, a brace from Nicolas Pepe in the second half powered the hosts to cruise to a deserved 2-0 win against the opponent.



Having finished the game as one of the top performers of the Gunners, Thomas Partey bows out knowing that he has done well in his debut season.



He will hope to stay injury-free next season in order to give his best to Arsenal.