Thomas Partey elated with Atletico Madrid first La Liga win of the season

Partey celebrates the victory with his teammates

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is happy Atletico Madrid started off their La Liga campaign with a heavy win against Granada on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano.



The Rojeblancos recorded a 6-1 win over Granada with goals from Deigo Costa, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente and a brace from Luis Suarez.



The Ghanaian deputy captain made his debut in the 2020/21 campaign for his side as he came on as a substitute in the 70th minute.



"First game with great teamwork", Thomas Partey congratulates his teammates after the game.



Atletico Madrid with the addition of former Barcelona star Luis Suarez have been tipped as contenders for the title this season.





