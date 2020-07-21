Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Thomas Partey doubtful for UEFA Champions League clash against Leipzig after injury

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey and his Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Teye Partey is a major doubt for Atletico Madrid's clash against German side RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League due to injury.



Thomas Teye Partey sustained an injury over the weekend when Atletico Madrid drew with Real Sociedad in the La Liga.



With three weeks away from Atletico Madrid tie against Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Partey remains a major injury concern for the Madrid side.



The 27-year-old has been Atletico Madrid’s best performer in the middle of the park, having scored four goals and provided one assist in 46 appearances for the Rojiblancos this season



Atletico are intent on renewing his contract despite intense interest from Arsenal.

