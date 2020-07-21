Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Thomas Partey doubtful for Champions League after injury

Partey has suffered a muscle injury

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is a doubt for Atletico Madrid’s Champions League tie with RB Leipzig after picking up a muscle injury.



Partey suffered the strain against Real Sociedad and, just weeks before European competition resumes, is facing a race against time to be fit.



The midfielder is a key part of Diego Simeone’s side alongside Saul and Koke.



He has played 46 games this season, scoring four goals and giving one assist.



Atletico are intent on renewing his contract despite intense interest from Arsenal.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.