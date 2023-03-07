Thomas Partey details reasons behind his injury woes at Arsenal

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has blamed his consistent injury worries on adaptation to a new league.



Partey, missed only 7 games during his long stay at Atletico Madrid but has missed 39 matches already after just three seasons at the Gunners.



Speaking to London Football, the Ghanaian said his black luck with injuries is normal because it comes with adapting to a new league.



“Well, I think it’s adaption. If you go from a different league, normal things happen," Partey said.



He added that he is working and stated that currently, he is in good shape to help the team.



“I am working on everything, I am trying my best. I am trying to help the team any time I can. When I am ready and fit, I will be ready to help the team.”



Thomas Partey scored on his first start after suffering a muscle injury in February. His goal inspired Arsenal to a dramatic 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, March 4, 2023.





