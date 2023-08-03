Thomas Partey declares support for Game4Ukraine campaign

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has pledged his support to the Game4Ukraine campaign initiated by his teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko.



The charity campaign, aimed at raising funds for the reconstruction of the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky School in Chernihiv Oblast, will culminate in a charity game at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday, August 5.



Partey expressed his solidarity with the cause in a heartening video alongside his teammate, Bukayo Saka.



The Ghana star has joined a host of notable ex-footballers and sports personalities who will participate in the charity game.



The Game4Ukraine charity game promises to be a star-studded event with two teams led by Ukrainian legend Andriy Shevchenko and Ukrainian international and Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko.



Partey started for Arsenal in Wednesday’s Emirates Cup win against French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco at the Emirates Stadium.



Among the esteemed list of ex-footballers and sports personalities set to grace the charity game are Michael Essien, Luca Toni, Ricardo Carvalho, Jermain Defoe, Samuel Eto'o, and Claudio Makelele, among others.



The event will also witness the participation of football legends Gianfranco Zola, William Gallas, Danny Drinkwater, Joe Cole, Christian Panucci, Julio Cesar, and James Arthur, among others.