Thomas Partey could make his debut against Manchester City

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey could make his Arsenal debut against Manchester City after the international break.



The Gunners signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on the transfer deadline day after activating his €50 million release clause.



Partey is currently in the camp of the Black Stars for international friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.



After the friendlies, Partey will travel to London to start his Arsenal career.



According to reports, his first match could be against Pep Guardiola’s side. The Gunners will play City on Saturday, October 17.



Arteta could ring the changes for the clash against the Citizens, with Partey taking the place of Egypt international Mohamed Elneny.





