Thomas Partey could be out for weeks – Charles Watts

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal journalist, Charles Watts has revealed that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey could be sidelined for a couple of weeks despite progressing well in his recovery from injury.



Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in a big-money move last summer, has been plagued by injuries.



He has been sidelined since picking a strain to his left hamstring in Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League and is in line to miss the Europa League Round of 32 first leg against Benfica on Thursday.



However, according to Charles Watts, though Partey is progressing well in his recovery he will not be involved in the Gunners game against Manchester City on Sunday.



“Thomas Partey certainly not going to be involved yet, with that hamstring issue. He’s still a couple of weeks away, although he’s supposedly, from what I hear, doing very well and pretty happy with the progress that’s been made. Still, he’s not going be involved this weekend against Man City.” Charles Watts stated.