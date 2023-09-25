You are here: HomeSports2023 09 25Article 1850447

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey, come and save us - Arsenal fans cry out after draw against Tottenham

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

Thomas Partey Thomas Partey

Some Arsenal fans have called on Thomas Partey to come to their rescue after the Gunners failed to beat Tottenham on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

A section of them cannot wait to have the injured Ghanaian back in action as Arsenal approach big fixtures on the calendar.

Arsenal could not dominate and gain much control as they have done in their previous meetings against Spurs as they were held a two-all draw at the Emirates.

Last season, the Gunners did a double over their rivals with Thomas Parety in the thick of affairs. The Ghanaian scored a screamer in a 3-1 win over Spurs at the Emirates.

Some fans have expressed that the Gunners would have performed better and won the derby if Partey was available.

The Ghanaian has been out of action for a while due to a knee injury he sustained in training.

In his absence, Arsenal have won three and drew two of their last five games with new signing Declan Rice playing the lone pivot role.

Unfortunately, Rice picked up an injury during the stalemate against Spurs and will undergo an assessment to determine the degree of the injury.

Arsenal's injury woes continue with the addition of Rice taking the list to five players. The Gunners have Manchester City, Chelsea, and Sevilla on their schedule for October.

Check out Arsenal fans reaction after draw against Tottenham






















EE/KPE


Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards