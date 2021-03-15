Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Thomas Partey bosses Arsenal midfield in comeback win against Spurs

Ghana international, Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey bossed the midfield of Arsenal on Sunday evening to help the team come from behind to defeat Tottenham Hotspurs 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.



The highly-rated midfielder earned a starting role when the Gunners hosted their North London rivals of the English Premier League.



Despite a bright start to the game by Thomas Partey and his teammates, Arsenal trailed after 33 minutes when substitute Erik Lamela scored against the run of play to shoot Tottenham into the lead.



Ten minutes later, Martin Odegaard found the back of the net to draw level for the home team before the break.



Later in the second half, striker Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty kick to give Arsenal the lead for the first time.



Although Spurs will stage a fight in a bid to come back into the game, an Arsenal team marshaled from the midfield by Thomas Partey ensured that the Gunners won 2-1 at the end of the contest.



On the matchday, the Ghana superstar played the entire duration and is expected to hold down the midfield for Arsenal in midweek when the team takes on Olympiacos in the Uefa Europa League.



