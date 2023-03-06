Thomas Partey backs Arsenal youngsters to make history

Sports News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey has backed Arsenal youngsters to make history as they aim to win the Premier League title.



The Gunners over the weekend fought back to record a 3-2 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates.



The visitors opened the scoring account in less than a minute from kickoff through Philip Billing before Marco Senesi doubled the lead eleven minutes from the break.



However, Partey started the comeback in the 62nd minute, Ben White equalized subsequently before Reiss Nelson sealed the win in the 90+7 minutes.



The 28-year-old in a post-match interview has disclosed their current squad looks young but have gotten enough experience and exposure to battle all out for the Premier League title to end the club's almost two decades of abeyance.



"Well, I think now they are not younger players any more," the Ghana midfielder said.



"They have experience. They have been playing for a long time. They are mature. I think it is time for them to be able to achieve whatever they want to achieve. That is their dream. I think they are all ready to achieve this."



Arsenal have maintained five points lead at the top-adrift second-place Manchester City and will face Sporting Lisbon this Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.