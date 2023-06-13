Thomas Partey arrives in Ghana ahead of Ghana-Madagascar clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has arrived in Ghana and has joined the rest of the Black Stars squad at the Alisa Hotel for camping.



The deputy skipper was the only absentee on the first day of the team's camping in Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023.



He missed the Black Stars first training session due to his late arrival but he is expected to be available for the subsequent sessions.



The team will continue training before departing for Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar on Friday. The match is scheduled for June 18, 2023, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.



Ghana lead Group E with 8 points, Central African Republic sit second with 7 points, Angola are third with 5 points and Madagascar are bottom with 1 point.





