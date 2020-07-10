Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: goal.com

Thomas Partey and other African players to watch this weekend

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Aurier vs Aubameyang, Saka, & Pepe



A quartet of African players could feature in the 200th North London Derby this weekend when Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Serge Aurier is likely to start at right-back unless Jose Mourinho opts for Japhet Tanganga in a more defensive line-up to curtail the overloads the North London side create on the left flank.



Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a certainty to start, though, as well as the prodigiously talented Bukayo Saka. Nicolas Pepe’s place in Mikel Arteta’s XI is uncertain, and Aurier’s countryman may have to make do with a place on the bench.



Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita



Having scored a double in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, Salah is likely to feature from the off vs Burnley as he chases Jamie Vardy (22) and Aubameyang (20) in the Golden Boot race.



Mane, a second-half substitute against the Seagulls, is expected to return to the line-up while Keita ought to keep his place having set up goals in his last two starts vs Aston Villa and Brighton.



Given the Clarets were trounced 5-0 when they played Manchester City a few weeks ago, Sean Dyche will want to prevent a thrashing at the home of the champions



Said Benrahma



The Algerian netted the equalizer in Brentford’s late comeback win over Charlton Athletic in midweek, levelling from the spot before an Ethan Pinnock strike in the 85th-minute completed the turnaround for a 2-1 win.



Benrahma took his league tally for the season to 15 in the process, and he’ll fancy himself against Derby County this weekend.



The Rams were in-form after the restart but a point from a possible six over their last two games has seen them lose their place as the Championship’s form side.



That status is now occupied by their opponents this weekend, who are on a six-game winning run that’s seen them score 16 times and concede once.



Indeed, Benrahma and co. are favourites to win at Pride Park on Saturday as they look for a seventh win on the trot.



Thomas Partey



Atletico Madrid continued their fine form after the resumption with a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo, extending their unbeaten run to eight La Liga games since the restart.



Partey started the encounter but was withdrawn in the 68th minute as Atletico chased a winning goal, to no avail.



Be that as it may, the Ghanaian should feature in some capacity against Real Betis this weekend, as Diego Simeone will demand three points at Wanda Metropolitano.



Even though Betis have one of the best home records in the top flight, their record on their travels is only better than Alaves and Real Mallorca, so a victory for the Madrid outfit is expected.



Andre Zambo Anguissa



Anguissa featured for the entirety of Villarreal’s feisty 3-1 win over Getafe that ended with four players receiving their marching orders late in second-half stoppage time.



The midfielder is expected to play from the off as Javier Calleja’s troops play host to Real Sociedad in gameweek 36, looking to return to winning ways at Estadio de la Ceramica after Barcelona’s 4-1 win over them on Sunday.



Victory for the Yellow Submarine could take them closer to fourth spot if Sevilla fail to pick up maximum points against Real Mallorca.



Kalidou Koulibaly vs Ismael Bennacer & Franck Kessie



Owing to the fact Napoli and AC Milan are vying for the Europa League spots, Sunday’s meeting could have ramifications for whoever ends up on the losing side.



Koulibaly gave a good account of himself in the team’s 2-1 success over Genoa, and will definitely feature vs the Rossoneri.



Bennacer and Kessie are hugely important in the middle of the park for Stefano Pioli’s team, doing their bit with and without possession to help the side markedly.



The Ghanaian even netted the equalizer in their incredible 4-2 comeback win over Juventus, having trailed 2-0 at the San Siro.



Given Milan have defeated Roma, the third side in the joust for two places in the Italian top flight, the Rossoneri will believe their unbeaten run – four games and draw – could be extended.

